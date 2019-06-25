JACKSON – A Denham Springs man died Monday night after his vehicle crashed in East Feliciana Parish and caught fire, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jonathan Dubroc, 38, died in a single-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. on La. 68 south of La. 10, the Zachary Taylor Parkway, said State Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Troop A.
The initial investigation found Dubroc was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra southbound on La. 68, Scrantz said.
For reasons still under investigation, Dubroc attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone and ran off the roadway to the right, he said.
Upon leaving the roadway, the Sierra struck a tree and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Dubroc suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, Scrantz said.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the Coroner’s Office, he said.
Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.
Dubroc is the third Denham Springs resident to die in a single-vehicle crash since 3 p.m. Sunday.
In the other two fatal wrecks, neither driver was properly restrained, State Police said.
