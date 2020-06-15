A fatal overnight crash in East Feliciana Parish has led to the arrest of a Denham Springs man, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Edward Slaven IV, 27, was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, June 15, in Norwood, according to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz. He face multiple charges, including negligent homicide.
The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Edwards Slaven III, also of Denham Springs.
According to Scrantz, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as Slaven IV and his two passengers were traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 422 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Slaven III was the front seat passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway. Slaven III was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scratnz said.
The rear seat passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Slaven IV was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
After being medically cleared, troopers arrested and booked Slaven IV into the East Feliciana Parish Jail. he faces charges of negligent homicide, negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Slaven IV for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, Scrantz said.
