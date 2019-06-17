LIVINGSTON -- A Livingston Parish grand jury returned an indictment against a Denham Springs man accused in the death of a 2-year-old girl, according to the district attorney.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Shane Posey, 22, of Denham Springs, was indicted for first-degree murder.
Posey will be arraigned Wednesday, June 26, in 21st Judicial District Court, Perrilloux said.
He is being held without bond in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
First-degree murder is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison.
Posey was booked on the murder count on March 13, two days after the 2-year-old died at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
On March 7, Denham Springs police were dispatched to 2455 Florida SW in reference to an unresponsive 2-year-old, said Detective Amber Fairburn, police spokeswoman.
Officers found the juvenile suffering from head trauma and she was rushed to Our Lady of The Lake in critical condition, Fairburn said.
Posey initially was arrested on March 8 on charges of felony cruelty to a juvenile and on fugitive warrants.
He was booked on domestic abuse battery, cruelty to a juvenile and overtaking, passing school buses. Total bond was $35,500.
