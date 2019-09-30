LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish jury convicted a Denham Springs man of two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Rusty Willie, 40, faces sentencing on Oct. 30 before Judge Charlotte Foster in 21st Judicial District Court.
Each count carries a sentencing range between 25 and 99 years.
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for just under an hour before returning unanimous verdicts on both counts.
Testimony revealed Willie inappropriately touched a juvenile on two separate occasions while he thought that she was sleeping.
After the second incident, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In addition to the juvenile victim’s testimony, Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall also presented evidence that Willie had committed previous inappropriate acts with two other juveniles in 2009 and 2010, which resulted in convictions in Tangipahoa Parish.
