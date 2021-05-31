A Denham Springs man accused of murder stemming from a 2018 New Year’s Eve shooting has been found guilty, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office announced in a statement.
Michael Meade, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jeremy Campbell, 39, of Shreveport. Meade was also found guilty of home invasion.
The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before returning unanimous verdicts on both counts, Perrilloux’s office said in a statement.
Meade is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21, in front of Judge Erika Sledge.
The case against Meade stretches back to Dec. 31, 2018, when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired at 34987 Lotts Lane in Denham Springs. Acadian Ambulance was already attending to a male victim when LPSO deputies arrived.
The victim, later identified as Campbell, was being treated for “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Investigators found evidence of forced entry and multiple shell casings within the mobile home. Eyewitnesses later identified Meade as the suspect who forcibly entered the residence and fired a weapon before fleeing the scene.
According to witness testimony, Meade and his wife had been estranged since 2013. The day before the shooting, the two had a discussion via text which became increasingly aggressive evolving into threats.
In the early morning of Dec. 31, 2018, Meade traveled from Laplace to a secondary location in Gonzales, before arriving at his estranged wife’s residence within Livingston Parish.
After kicking in the residence door, Meade opened fire inside the dwelling, resulting in life-threatening injuries sustained by Campbell.
Campbell died days later from the injuries.
Following the incident, Meade traveled to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and admitted to his involvement in Campbell’s shooting. Meade was then booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
The autopsy report confirmed Campbell’s cause of death was “due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained to the cheek and left shoulder.”
Assistant District Attorneys Zach Daniels and Brett Sommer represented the State of Louisiana.
