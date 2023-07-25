Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Denham Springs man who went missing over the weekend.
Cameron McCrory, 24, was heard from on Saturday, July 22. Authorities believe he was last seen around the Eden Church Road area of Denham Springs.
McCrory is described as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a brown shirt, white shoes and dark-colored socks.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
