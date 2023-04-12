A Denham Springs man accused of making child pornography involving a young family member was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison, officials said.
William Hunter Davis, 35, received the 292-month sentence after admitting to making pornographic videos of himself “engaged in sexually explicit conduct” with a 6-year-old victim. The crimes occurred between January 2020 and May 2021, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said in a statement.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney April M. Leon Johnson.
“The efforts of the FBI and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office cannot be praised enough,” Gathe said. “Their hard work in helping bring this defendant to justice defines the Project Safe Childhood Initiative. With this sentence, child sex predators are put on notice that this type of offense will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Louisiana.”
At sentencing, Chief Judge Shelly Dick described Davis’s conduct as “heinous,” particularly since it “involved a contact offense in a familial relationship,” Gathe said.
Following his prison sentence, Davis will be subject to five years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender for life. Additionally, he will be prohibited from contacting anyone under 18 and barred from visiting or living near schools, public pools, playgrounds, and other places “with the primary purpose of servicing children.”
The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
