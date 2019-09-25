A Denham Springs man is wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for his alleged involvement in two ATM thefts in Westlake, Louisiana, over the summer, according to a press release.
Joshua Leroy Fontenot, 44, of Denham Springs, was one of seven suspects the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office identified as members of the Brother East (B*EAST) Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, the responsible party for both ATM thefts, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
During the investigation into both incidents, detectives learned that the ATM thefts — the first on July 13 and the second on Aug. 3 — were related and that suspects stole more than a combined $150,000 in addition to trucks, forklifts, and trailers.
Five of the suspects were arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, in a joint operation between multiple law enforcement agencies from Louisiana and Texas.
Fontenot, along with 46-year-old Melvin Cupp, of Spring, Texas, currently have warrants out for their arrest and are considered fugitives, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on Fontenot or Cupp’s whereabouts is urged to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.
If anyone is harboring or assisting these fugitives in any way, they may be arrested and charged accordingly, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
