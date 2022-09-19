A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following his conviction for receipt of child pornography, with prosecutors saying he posed as a 13-year-old girl to obtain nude photographs from a 9-year-old girl.
Richard Culver, 41, will have to serve six years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and he’ll be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to officials from the Department of Justice.
Culver was also ordered to pay $126,000 in restitution to his victims.
U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed down the sentence.
Prosecutors said Culver posed as a 13-year-old girl to communicate with a 9-year-old girl via social media from June 6-8, 2019. During the communications, Culver sent the minor victim “at least 15 images of child pornography” and asked the minor victim to send similar photographs of herself to him.
“Based on Culver’s persuasion, the minor victim sent him images and video, which portrayed the minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” prosecutors said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie A. Flowers, Jr., who also serves as chief of the Criminal Division.
This case was opened as part of Project Safe Childhood, which DOJ officials described as a nationwide initiative “to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.” It was launched in May 2006.
“Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims,” DOJ officials said.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.