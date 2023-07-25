During the Denham Springs City Council’s July 24 meeting, Mayor Gerard Landry updated council members on two ongoing road improvement projects within the city.

The bigger of the two projects is on Range Avenue, where workers continue to make progress on a $4.5 million project that the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) awarded in April 2022.

Located on the far west side of Livingston Parish, Range Avenue is the main entry point into Denham Springs off of Interstate-12. But residents have long complained about traffic buildup on the roadway, with traffic regularly backing up onto the interstate.

The Range Avenue project will reduce the number of traffic signals to speed up traffic through town safety, Landry said. Most notably, it will replace the middle “suicide lane” that the mayor said has caused many wrecks — and lengthier delays — over the years.

“The suicide lanes have had a significant number of side swipes, rear-end collisions, and head-on collisions,” Landry said. “So that portion of the issue will be eliminated.”

The other project is on Railroad Avenue, located in front of Train Station Park in the Denham Springs Antique Village. That spot is the site of many community gatherings that are held throughout the year in Livingston Parish’s biggest city.

According to DOTD, the $440,000 project will involve replacing the roadway and drainage on Railroad Avenue. But the project is on a timeline, Landry said.

“We started this Railroad [Avenue] project last year and had to postpone it to make sure Christmas in the Village was completed,” Landry said. “Now we’re trying to get this done before Christmas in the Village this year.”

Landry told council members that work on Railroad Avenue would wrap up before the holidays, while completion on the Range Avenue project is about a year away.