Denham Springs officials are seeking information to help them identify and locate those responsible for the “disturbing” vandalization of a city-run cemetery.
In a Facebook post, city officials said Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery, located on Range Avenue near Denham Springs High School, was deliberately damaged over the weekend. The post said, “Numerous headstones and urns were damaged and/or displaced.”
Mayor Gerard Landry confirmed the act of vandalism and said authorities are “doing their best to find” those responsible.
A police report has been filed, and anyone with information can contact the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
“Please be patient as we work through this disturbing matter,” city officials said in the post.
The Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery at Cockerham Road is a city-owned and city-maintained property, according to the city’s website. City workers will team with officials from Seale Funeral Services & Monuments on Wednesday to begin repairs to the affected grave sites.
