A hometown author will release his debut novel in his hometown bookstore.

Swearingen Durham, a Denham Springs native, will celebrate the official launch of his first novel in the “Tales of the Bardenwood” series during a book signing at Cavalier House Books on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The book signing will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 100 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. To pre-order, call (225) 664-2255 or visit www.cavalierhousebooks.com.

A 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High School who recently moved to Portland, Oregon, Durham will be on hand to autograph copies of “The Blackstone Ritual,” the first book in his young adult fantasy series that officially hit shelves on Sept. 1.

A coming-of-age story filled with magic and mystery, “The Blackstone Ritual” centers around a teenager named Ard, a stableboy and town menace whose life completely changes on his 17th birthday.

With sudden powers that enable him to see in the dark, hear things far off, and obtain extraordinary strength, Ard has a vision with a strange girl standing on the edge of the forbidden Bardenwood.

The girl beckons him to follow, and Ard eventually leaves his medieval town and enters the forest, where he learns that a world of magic exists but that it is dying. If Ard is unable to keep magic alive, the balance of nature will tip — and mankind will follow closely behind.

During a previous interview with The News in February, Durham said he started writing “Bardenwood” in 2016 and needed only three days to complete the concept and plot of what he hoped would be a four-book series.

A lifelong fan of fantasy novels — he and his wife own three “fur-children” named Merry, Pippin, and Weasley after iconic characters — Durhan said “Bardenwood” includes his favorite elements from the world of fantasy: magic, forbidden forests, superheroes, video games, movie characters, witches, and more.

Durham said he was turned down around 50 times over a two-year period, with agents continuously rejecting his proposal of a multi-part young adult series he pitched as “Spider-Man meets Eragon.”

Eventually, Denver-based publishing company Literary Wanderlust took an interest in the story of Ard and offered Durham a contract on the spot.