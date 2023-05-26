Denham Springs native serves aboard forward-deployed Navy warship in Japan

Petty Officer 1st Class David Day, a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.
Day joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Day serves as a cryptologic technician aboard USS Ralph Johnson.
“I joined the Navy for financial aid for college,” said Day.
Growing up in Denham Springs, Day attended Riverdale Christian Academy and graduated in 2012.
Today, Day relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Denham Springs to succeed in the military.
“I learned in Denham Springs that helping others is the best way to help yourself,” said Day.
Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.
A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.
Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
As a member of the Navy, Day is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because 90 percent of all trade goes through the oceans,” said Day. "Free trade is the basis of free democracy."
Day serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
Day and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am proud of finally finding something that I'm really passionate about,” said Day.
As Day and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means supporting what I believe is the best way forward as a nation in a way that I am passionate about,” said Day.
Day is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank Trevor Oubre,” added Day. "I saw his graduation photos on Facebook and thought to myself, 'If he can do it. I can do it.' He was a guy I went to college with who joined the Navy."
