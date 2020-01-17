Residents who have endured any disaster know the dreaded feeling before, during, and after.
"What do I do?"
It's a question that haunts many who have been through hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods.
Now, the City of Denham Springs wants to provide local residents from anywhere in Livingston Parish with an answer to help them after a disaster. According to the city's disaster coordinator Jason Populus, in most cases residents are the first responders in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and the city wants to better prepare those people to help themselves in the wake of a disaster.
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will be held at the First United Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs on Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If that's too soon, there will be a second course offered Feb. 8, at the same location and same time.
Training will be held free of charge in the church's multi-purpose building, and refreshments will be provided.
Attendees must register online at www.volunteerlouisiana.gov - navigate to the 'Disaster Services' and then 'Emergency Preparedness' page or tap here.
The course covers:
- Disaster preparedness
- Fire safety & utility controls
- Medical operations 1
- Medical operations 2
- Disaster psychology
- Light search and rescue
- Terrorism response
"This is all a result of our Emmitsburg, MD training (through FEMA)," Mayor Gerard Landry said. "The city has prepared our teams for response, but many times citizens need a way to help themselves before we arrive."
Livingston Parish citizens with questions can contact Populus - jpopulus@cityofdenhamsprings.com
