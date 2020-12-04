An investigation is open to follow a thread at Denham Springs High School.
Reported to the News Friday morning, the Denham Spring Police Department is pulling information for a case that involves a now former teacher and former student at the high school, who were allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship.
According to the school system, Coach Tyler Love is the accused teacher and is no longer an employee after issuing his resignation upon being confronted with questions. The accusations are believed to have originated with a fourth party and sent to the school board.
"We are still investigating to see if any criminal activity occurred," Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said Friday, "and have not yet identified the former student."
No arrests have been made at this time.
Womack says he anticipates the investigation flowing into the weekend, perhaps even to next week.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.
