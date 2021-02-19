Traffic is going to be difficult for anyone looking to head southbound or northbound on 4H Club Road Friday.
According to Denham Springs Police, a car made crashed into a tree near the corner of Springwood Boulevard and 4H Club Road. The tree then fell into the highway.
No major or life-threatening injuries are reported at this time, and officials are asking that commuters avoid the area as of 3:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
