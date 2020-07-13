A teenage girl who was reported missing this weekend has been found, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Ella Lininger, 17, has been located in Lafourche Parish, DSPD said.
“Ella is safe, and her mother is en route to pick her up,” authorities said.
Lininger was reported missing July 9, two days after she was dropped off at Denham Springs High School for summer school. Ella had been in communication with her mother since she left, police said, requesting money and telling her that she had been in the Shreveport, Natchitoches, and Alexandria area.
Authorities did not say how Lininger was found or why she left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.