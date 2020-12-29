The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who recently stole a vehicle from a local shopping strip parking lot.
Authorities released a 30-second video of the vehicle theft on Dec. 24, showing what appears to be a man stepping into a running Red Nissan Versa and driving away. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, a hat, and dark pants.
“If you can identify this Grinch, or noticed a Red Nissan Versa parked at your neighbor’s house for the first time yesterday, our officers would love to hear from you,” the DSPD post read. “Please call (225) 665-5106 ext 4. As always, you can remain totally anonymous.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
