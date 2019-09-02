DENHAM SPRINGS -- Detectives have identified the man who they allege nearly tricked an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia into paying him for work he didn’t do.
Now, they need the public’s help to find him.
On Monday, detectives from the Denham Springs Police Department identified Jacob Tom as the man who nearly tricked a woman into withdrawing money from her bank account to give to him.
Tom, who police believe is “fairly local,” is now wanted for attempted bank fraud.
According to DSPD, the case started when Tom went to the unidentified victim’s home and convinced her that she owed him “a large sum of money” for work he claimed to have done to her home. Living alone, the victim had no defense and was then driven to the bank by the suspect to withdraw the money.
The Police Department later posted that “the victim is safe” after “an alert teller thought something was amiss and asked the suspect to come inside to complete the transaction.” A member of the victim’s family happened to be inside the bank at the same time, police said.
Detectives believe Tom, who was seen driving a teal Ford F-150 4X4 in photos released by the Police Department, has left Louisiana and is possibly traveling to New Jersey. His mother was taken into custody in Alabama for her alleged involvement in hiding her son from authorities, the Police Department said.
“We believe he is fairly local,” DSPD said in its original post dated Aug. 29. “So if you have any information on him, recognize the truck, have seen him at a job site, anything, please call our detectives.”
Anyone with information on Tom’s whereabouts is asked to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.