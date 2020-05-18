The “click it or ticket” mantra will be more strictly enforced as part of a new campaign that starts this weekend.
The City of Denham Springs Police Department recently received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) that will allow officers to participate in the “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign in May, according to a press release.
The campaign will begin locally on Friday, May 22, when officers will begin cracking down on unrestrained drivers. The goal of “Buckle Up In Your Truck” is to enforce seat belt laws, educate occupants, and increase seat belt use in order to save lives.
“We are proud to be able to serve and protect our citizens and visitors by participating in this LHSC grant,” Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said in a statement.
The LHSC is funding the high-visibility enforcement and awareness campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities among all vehicles, but especially the state’s pick-up truck drivers and passengers.
While 2019 observational surveys showed that 87.5 percent of all Louisiana drivers and passengers wear seat belts, that is not true among pick-up truck drivers and occupants, who wore seat belts 82 percent of the time.
This could lead to more fatal crashes as pick-up trucks are also twice as likely to rollover than cars in fatal crashes, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reported.
There are more than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participating in the “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.