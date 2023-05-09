The City of Denham Springs Police Department has received a Special Waves Grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
This grant gives officers the ability to participate in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which starts May 22 and runs through June 4.
Officials said seat belts are “the single-most effective safety feature ever invented and have helped save thousands of lives.”
“Sadly, one in five Americans fail to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle,” officials said.
More than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies are participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
“By maintaining ‘Click It or Ticket’ high visibility enforcement and awareness, we will continue to reduce seat belt fatalities on Louisiana's roads,” officials said. “Remember to buckle up day and night or you WILL get a ticket!”
The Denham Springs Police Department said it is “proud to be able to serve and protect our citizens and visitors by participating in this special wave.”
