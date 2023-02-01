The City of Denham Springs Police Department received a Special Waves Grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to participate in the "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" campaign.
The campaign will run Feb. 10-21.
"Drunk driving crashes are no accident — they are 100 percent preventable," officials said. "They all connect back to human choices and errors. With the help of our safety partners, we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving."
Driving after drinking is deadly, yet it continues to happen across the U.S. If you drive while impaired, you could get arrested or be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death.
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers (those with blood alcohol concentrations [BACs] of .08 of higher). In 2014, there were 9,967 people killed in these preventable crashes.
On average, more than 10,000 people have died each year (2010 to 2014) in drunk-driving crashes.
In every state, it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, yet one person is killed in a drunk-driving crash every 51 minutes in the U.S.
"The City of Denham Springs is proud to be able to serve and protect our citizens and visitors by participating in this special wave," officials said.
