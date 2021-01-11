Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who ran away over the weekend, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Braxton Hunter was last seen by his family on Friday, Jan. 8, on Elmer Street in Denham Springs. He does not have his cell phone, police said in a Facebook post.
Braxton is approximately 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 120-130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and white scars on his face and chin.
Anyone with information regarding Braxton’s whereabouts can call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 ext 4.
“Please share so we can get him home to his family as soon as possible,” the Facebook post said. “As always, we thank you for your help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.