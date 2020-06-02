Detectives are searching for a suspect who stole a trailer from a local business last month, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
The Police Department posted photos of the vehicle the suspect was driving along with a 1-minute video showing the alleged theft on its Facebook page. In the video, the suspect is seen pulling in front of the trailer and examining it before starting to latch the trailer to the vehicle.
According to detectives, the vehicle is “a white 99-06 Yukon or Tahoe with a dark hood and front passenger fender.”
“Please contact Detective Walker at (225) 665-5106 ext 210 should you have any information,” DSPD said in the post. “As always, we appreciate your help.”
