DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly withdrew hundreds of dollars from someone else’s account with a “cloned bank card.”
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Police Department said the man “entered a business in Denham Springs and made a $400.00 ATM withdrawal from someone else’s account by using a cloned bank card.”
In the still photos released by the Police Department, the man is seen wearing an Adidas hat, a dark jacket, a light-colored shirt, white shorts, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Denham Springs detectives at (225) 665-5106, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.