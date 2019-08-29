DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man detectives suspect of stealing cologne from a local retailer.
In a Facebook post released Wednesday afternoon, the Police Department said a male subject entered a local retailer sometime Tuesday, went behind the counter with a stolen gift bag, and took nearly 20 bottles of cologne.
In still-images taken from surveillance videos of the incident, the man in question is wearing an Adidas T-shirt, khaki or lightly-colored shorts, white or lightly-colored tennis shoes, and a dark hat.
The Police Department also released a photo of a silver of lightly-colored Volvo that detectives believe the man was driving.
"He... is probably smelling pretty nice by now," the Police Department said in its Facebook post.
The Police Department is asking for anyone with information to reach out to the DSPD Facebook page or call (225) 665-5106 Ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.