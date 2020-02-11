DENHAM SPRINGS -- Detectives from the Denham Springs Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who used someone else’s identity to purchase cell phones totaling close to $4,000.
Detectives released images taken from surveillance footage where the alleged crime took place. In the photos, posted on Tuesday to the DSPF Facebook page, one suspect is wearing a black hat and black sweater, while the other is wearing a bright yellow sweater.
“It may be a long stretch, but we’re doing all we can to help find justice for the victim whose identity was used by these two men to purchase several cell phones totaling close to $4000,” the Police Department said in the post. “As always, we thank you for your assistance.”
Anyone with information on either of the two suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Baronich at (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.
