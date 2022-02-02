If you plan on drinking in celebration of Mardi Gras, make sure to get a driver who isn’t.
The City of Denham Springs Police Department, thanks to a Special Waves Grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will participate in the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The campaign will run Feb. 18 - March 1.
“Drunk driving crashes are no accident – they are 100 percent preventable,” said a statement from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. ”They all connect back to human choices and errors.
“With the help of our safety partners we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving.”
In every state, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, yet one person is killed in a drunk-driving crash about every 52 minutes in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the country involve drunk drivers, the NHTSA states on its website.
In Denham Springs, the Special Waves Grant will allow officers to participate in a saturated patrol for this campaign. Specifics are not released in advance.
“The City of Denham Springs is proud to be able to serve and protect our citizens and visitors by participating in this special wave,” a statement from the city said.
