A body was discovered early Tuesday morning on Pete's Highway.
After investigation by the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD), it was determined that a fatal hit-and-run accident occurred at about midnight the evening before. The identity of the deceased was not released at 8 a.m., while local police work to identify next-of-kin.
According to DSPD Chief Shannon Womack, the department will be working with debris from the scene to try and identify the make and model of the vehicle which caused the accident.
Womack said that officers are researching crash records in the area to make sure that they do not identify a vehicle from an earlier accident.
If you or someone you know has information on the accident, please call the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.