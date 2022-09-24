Denham Springs Police Department officers are investigating a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a male on Saturday morning in Livingston Parish.
Shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on US 190 near South Woodcrest Ave.
Initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was believed to be walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was struck by an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
The driver suffered no injuries and submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present and was not believed to be impaired at the time of the crash. As with all fatality crashes, a standard toxicology sample will be taken and submitted for analysis.
Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample will be taken and submitted for analysis.
The identity of the pedestrian will not be released pending family notification.
The investigation remains ongoing.
According to studies, nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk and dawn. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways or in roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.
