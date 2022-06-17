A local teen has been missing since Tuesday, and the Denham Springs Police (DSPD) are seeking help from the public.
Aaron Caves, a 15-year-old from Denham Springs, went missing Tuesday, June 14. Caves, a white male, is listed as 5'7", 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
As of now the police are still gathering information and ask the public to call with any leads - 225-665-5106. According to DSPD Caves may still be in the local area.
Law enforcement has also stated that if you see Caves, or have any information, the public can call 911.
