UPDATE: A missing 16-year-old has been located, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.
Corey Bowman, 16, was last seen in Denham Springs sometime Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, he is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and now has a shaved head.
Bowman is believed to still be in the Denham Springs area.
Anyone with information regarding Bowman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 ext 4.
