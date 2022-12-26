A man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area in Denham Springs has been arrested, according to authorities.
Devin Brazile was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the Denham Springs Police Department. Brazile will be transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center for booking.
Denham Springs police have been investigating the kidnapping and rape since mid-December, when officers received a call about the kidnapping of a woman walking on U.S. Highway 190 towards Pete’s Highway.
The unidentified victim later told authorities she was taken to “an unknown location, on foot, where she was raped by the suspect” on a mattress, Sgt. Scott Sterling said at the time.
Detectives collected DNA as part of the initial investigation, and a DNA profile was obtained for Brazile, Sterling said.
Denham Springs detectives developed probable cause for Brazile’s arrest on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and second-degree battery.
Sterling said no further details will be released “to protect the integrity of the case and the identity of the victim.”
