A Denham Springs police officer who was shot while responding to a disturbance in a local shopping center is "fighting for his life," authorities said.
In a statement, Sgt. Scott Sterling identified the injured officer as Corporal Shawn Kelly, who was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital after the shooting Thursday afternoon. Kelly remains in "critical condition," Sterling said.
No other updates were provided.
"The DSPD continues to ask for prayers for Corporal Shawn Kelley, his family and the entire DSPD family," Sterling said.
Kelly was responding to a disturbance in the Spring Park Plaza when a suspect shot and struck him "multiple times," Chief Rodney Walker said earlier in the day. The shooter, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, then fled the scene before he was shot and captured near the Highway 190 and Range Avenue intersection.
Roberts later died from his injuries, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
A blood drive will be held for Kelly at Our Lady of the Lake on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12.
