A Denham Springs police officer shot a dog that lunged at him as he was heading to work, authorities have said.
In a statement, Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Scott Sterling said a DSPD officer left home to go to work shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday when a pit bull ran toward him from across the street.
“The dog was barking and snarling and lunged towards the officer,” Sterling said. “The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the dog, before it retreated to a residence on Carolyn [Avenue].”
The officer, who was not identified, was not hurt in the incident.
A follow-up investigation revealed that the dog was not on a leash or contained by a fence before charging the officer, Sterling said. The dog owner, Kadondra Ardoin of Denham Springs, was charged with violating the city’s “Leash Law,” a misdemeanor within Denham Springs city limits.
The law states: “All dogs and cats shall be kept from running at-large at all times. Failure of owners to prevent their dogs or cats from running at-large shall constitute a misdemeanor.”
The owner transported the dog for medical attention and is awaiting surgery, Sterling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.