A Denham Springs police officer was critically wounded during a shooting in front of a well-known shopping center in the city, authorities said.
The shooting occurred early Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Spring Park Plaza, which houses nearly a dozen retailers on Range Avenue just north of Interstate-12. Another shooting occurred further north after the suspect fled.
The unidentified police officer and the person who shot him both suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals in “critical condition,” according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Both scenes are "safe and secure," Ard said.
It was an emotional crime scene in the shooting’s aftermath, with several law enforcement gathering in a circle and saying a prayer. Minutes later, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker gave an emotional plea to the public to pray for the injured officer.
“This community loves their police officers and sheriff’s deputies,” Walker said. “Come together and pray for us and pray for your police man that’s down right now. We need those prayers. We need people to hit their knees and pray.”
Walker said officers were dispatched to the strip mall after receiving reports of “a disturbance” in the Petco parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Earlier, Sgt. Scott Sterling said the disturbance involved a male and female, but no other information on what the disturbance entailed was available.
Once officers arrived, the suspect “engaged them in gunfire,” Walker continued.
“We returned fire, and one of my guys was hit,” Walker said, later adding the officer was hit "multiple times."
The suspect then fired more shots and fled the scene north on Range Avenue toward U.S. Highway 190, where he encountered Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies, Ard said. The suspect pulled over and emerged from the vehicle “with a gun” before deputies shot and injured him. The suspect was then taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff.
No other injuries have been reported.
The shooting investigation drew a large law enforcement presence to the shopping center, with dozens of officers from the Denham Springs Police Department, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation since it involved local law enforcement agencies, Ard said.
Ard and Walker said more information will be released as it becomes available. They also asked the public to pray for the police officer and the suspect.
“This is absolutely the hardest thing for us to deal with, not only as a chief but as a fellow police officer,” Walker said. “With that being said, y’all pray for us. These are your police officers as well as our police officers.”
In a post on the Denham Springs Police Department's Facebook page asked the public to refrain from identifying the injured officer.
"We are asking you for prayers for this officer & for all of these first responders having to work this scene," the post said.
