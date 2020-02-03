There will be enhanced coverage of the streets in February.
The City of Denham Springs Police Department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (NHTSA). This grant gives officers the ability to participate in the, "Drive Sober Don’t Get Pulled Over" campaign. The City of Denham Springs will participate in a saturated patrol February 2020 for this campaign, a press release from the city said.
“Drunk driving crashes are no accident – they are 100 percent preventable. They all connect back to human choices and errors, but we’re not stopping there,” said NHTSA Administrator Dr. Mark Rosekind. “With the help of our safety partners we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving.”
Driving after drinking is deadly, the release said, yet it continues to happen across the United States. If you drive while impaired, you could get arrested, or worse-- be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death.
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations [BACs] of .08 of higher). In 2014, there were 9,967 people killed in these preventable crashes. On average, over 10,000 people have died each year (2010 to 2014) in drunk-driving crashes.
In every state, it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, yet one person is killed in a drunk-driving crash every 51 minutes in the United States.
The City of Denham Springs is proud to be able to serve and protect our citizens and visitors, the release said.
