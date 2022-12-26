With the New Year’s celebration days away, the City of Denham Springs Police Department is reminding citizens that the use of fireworks is not allowed within city limits.
The use of pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — is illegal within corporate limits, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
The law does not pertain to public fireworks displays that have been authorized by the City Council and permitted by the Denham Springs Fire Department.
“Denham Springs City Police want to remind the City of Denham Springs residents it is illegal to use or discharge any pyrotechnics within the corporate limits of the city,” the police department said in a press release. “Additional officers will be patrolling the city on New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day enforcing the city ordinance.”
According to the city’s code of ordinance, violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
