Authorities are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Jaquan Rose, 17, was last seen at the McDonald’s on Rushing Road in Denham Springs.
Police said Rose stands at approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Rose was last seen wearing black pants and a blue McDonald’s shirt. It is believed he may be in the downtown Baton Rouge area.
Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 extension 4.
