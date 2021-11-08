Denham Springs police searching for missing teenager

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing over the weekend.
Kaironya Ingram, 16, was last seen just before 9 pm on Sunday, Nov. 7. According to the Denham springs Police Department, she was last seen at the OYO Motel located at 125 Rushing Road.
Authorities said Ingram was wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and a blue Jean jacket before her disappearance. She may have left in a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, possibly a 2007-14 year model.
Anyone with information on Ingram’s whereabouts can call Denham Springs detectives at 225-665-5106.
