The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two people who tried to take merchandise from Bass Pro Shops worth thousands of dollars.
Authorities said a female and a male entered Bass Pro Shops on March 28 and attempted to leave without paying for approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Baronich at (225) 665-5106 ext 224.
