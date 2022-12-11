A woman was allegedly kidnapped Friday and taken to a wooded area, where she was raped, prompting authorities to launch a search for the suspect.
In a statement, Sgt. Scott Sterling said Denham Springs police received a call late Friday night about the kidnapping of a woman walking on U.S. Highway 190 towards Pete’s Highway.
The victim later told authorities she was taken to "an unknown location, on foot, where she was raped by the suspect," Sterling said. A mattress was on the ground, the victim told police.
Though authorities do not yet have an exact location of the sexual assault, they believe it occurred near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway. The only information the victim could provide on the suspect, Sterling said, was that he was "a black male with a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his face."
"DSPD officers are working to gather information and evidence at this time and are asking for the public’s assistance," Sterling said.
The victim is now safe, Sterling said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
Sterling said the police department will give more information when it is available.
