DENHAM SPRINGS - A certain gentleman is believed of taking advantage of an elderly victim.
The city's police department is looking for help identifying a middle-aged gentleman, driving a teal Ford F-150 4X4, who took advantage of an elderly resident who is suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.
According to DSPD, the suspect went to the victim's home - whose identity is being keep hidden for protection - and convinced her that he had done work on the residence, and that the victim owed him a large sum of money.
Living alone, the victim had no defense and it is believed she was then driven to the bank (Regions) by the suspect to withdraw the money.
"We believe he is fairly local, so if you have any information on him, recognize the truck, have seen him at a job site, anything, please call our detectives at (225) 665-5106 ext 4," the police release said.
"Even if you don't have a tip, again, please share (on social media.)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.