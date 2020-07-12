The Denham Springs Police Department was contacted Thursday July 9th, in reference to a runaway juvenile female. It is reported that the juvenile, Ella Lininger (17 years of age) was dropped off at the Denham Springs High School on the morning of July 7th in order to attend a class.
Upon her ride’s return to the school for her pick up, it was found that the Ella was no longer there. It appears that the Ella left the high school, on her own accord, a little after 10 a.m., also on the 7th.
Ella was last seen wearing a maroon or red shirt, black leggings with a spider web design on the bottom, black shoes with pink laces, and a large purse with a flower design.
Ella is 5’3" and approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ella has been in communication with her mother since she left, the police said, requesting money and telling her that she had been in the Shreveport, Natchitoches, and Alexandria area.
After reviewing video surveillance, it was found that Ella left in the pictured vehicle - a black SUV that is either a Nissan or Infiniti.
Anyone with information is asked to message the Denham Springs Police Department on Facebook or call (225) 665-5106.
