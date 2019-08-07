DENHAM SPRINGS - A clever post on Facebook let the public know that something was amiss.
The Denham Springs Police Department is seeks a trailer stolen from inside the city sometime this morning. Footage caught the culprit loading it into an older Chevy truck.
The car hauler type tractor was red and orange, and also had a smaller, 1979 Allis Chalmers trailer with it, as well as a antique International Cadet Club lawnmower.
The police believe that the culprit may not have taken the tractor far to a home, or possibly tried to sell it.
Any information should be directed to the Denham Springs Police Department's Facebook page or call 225-665-5106 EXT. 4.
The post read:
Anyone know where we can find an older white Chevy with a utility bed and a red or orange car hauler type trailer just like the one in this picture? We'd especially be interested in locating one with a antique International Cub Cadet mower and 1979 Allis Chalmers tractor on the back. Has one recently showed up at your neighbors house, or maybe someone you know recently listed one for sale? If so, let us know. (225) 665-5106 ext 4. Thank you!
