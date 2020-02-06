The Denham Springs Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects.
Especially one who likes to steal guns from vehicles that do not belong to him.
Thursday afternoon, Feb. 6, the police department posted photos on their Facebook page of two males from a local store's surveillance footage. The police department said that they were seeking help in learning the identity of the two suspects pictured, with one being described as "the skinny one with the hoodie who likes to steal guns from other people's vehicles."
The suspects were last seen driving a blue PT Cruiser with the front wheel caps missing.
"If you have any information, please contact our detectives at (225) 665-5106 ext 4," the post read.
The store which provided the photographs was not identified in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.