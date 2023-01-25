Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Devin Brazile was also levied with similar charges from an incident on 12/09/2022 on Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs where the victim was taken to a secluded spot in a nearby wood line and raped.
Detectives placed charges on Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs.
During the investigation of the October incident, detectives collected DNA which was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Lab results revealed Brazile was a positive match for the October rape, as well.
Brazile is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on two counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Second Degree Kidnapping, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Battery, one count of Home Invasion, and one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property.
