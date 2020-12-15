Two people died in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs on Monday, and one of the victims appeared to have suffered a recent gunshot wound prior to the wreck, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Jude Landry, 28, and Justin Turner, 27, both of Denham Springs, “appeared to have died instantly” after the vehicle they were in was struck by another on Pete’s Highway late Monday afternoon, Chief Shannon Womack said in a statement.
Landry is believed to have been the driver, while Turner was the passenger, the police chief said.
According to Womack, DSPD officers were dispatched to Pete’s Highway (Hwy. 16) just north of Tate Road in reference to “a serious motor vehicle crash.” Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2007 Volvo sedan carrying Landry and Turner had been traveling southbound on Pete’s Highway when the vehicle “lost control.”
“After losing control, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, reentered the roadway, crossing the centerline, and was struck by a northbound 2005 Dodge 2500 pickup,” Womack said in the statement. “Both occupants of the Volvo appeared to have died instantly as a result of the collision and the driver of Dodge was transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.”
Routine toxicology reports are pending for both drivers, Womack said.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the passenger of the Volvo, Turner, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg prior to the crash. Officers also found “several apparent bullet holes” in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
“It is believed that the vehicle and its occupants were involved in an altercation with another subject or subjects immediately prior to the crash,” Womack said. “Officers were dispatched to a location on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in reference to shots fired moments prior to the crash, but no signs of a shooting were able to be located.”
The crash portion of the investigation was conducted by DSPD's Traffic and Crime Scene Divisions and the shooting by the Detective Division.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
