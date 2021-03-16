A passenger who fell out of a moving vehicle along I-12 East in Livingston Parish is expected to survive, according to authorities.
In a statement, the Denham Springs Police Department said that a woman from the Walker-area fell out of the vehicle around mile marker No. 9.2. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped after the victim fell onto the roadway.
The female was transported to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge for non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, the police department said.
