A Denham Springs post office is closed after authorities received word of a "suspicious smell" coming from the office, police said.
Through early investigation, authorities believe they have found the source of the smell: a leaking package containing Creolin chemical cleaner that threw a “harsh” — but “not toxic” — smell in the air.
In a statement, Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson Scott Sterling said police and firefighters were called to investigate a smell from inside the Del Orleans Avenue post office around 6:15 a.m. Monday.
The post office is located about a mile north of Interstate-12 just off of Range Avenue.
Louisiana State Police Hazmat has since been called for assistance, Sterling said.
At least three people were taken to the hospital, though there is no word on their condition.
Sterling said the post office "is closed until further notice" and that police are asking people to "stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate."
